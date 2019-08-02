New York Giants Named Most Tortured Fanbase In The NFL

Yahoo Sports recently published an absurd article claiming the New York Giants are the most tortured fanbase in the NFL.

The most tortured teams according to Yahoo Sports, are as follows:

Giants Jets Redskins Falcons Lions Bengals 49ers Vikings Packers Raiders

This list is complete fiction. It’s absolute nonsense. In a little more than a decade, the Giants have multiple Super Bowls. Multiple Super Bowls, my friends!

The Falcons also recently made a Super Bowl, but ultimately lost to the Patriots in spectacular fashion. This list is honestly mind-boggling. (RELATED: Detroit Lions Release Incredible Hype Video Ahead Of The 2019 Season)

The Packers at nine? They also have a Super Bowl ring in the past decade. Is everybody delusional?

There’s only one team that should ever be named the most tortured and it’s the Detroit Lions. It’s not even close.

Not only has Detroit sucked forever, but the franchise managed to successfully piss away the careers of Barry Sanders and Calvin Johnson.

Imagine how bad you have to be as a franchise to have Johnson and Sanders, arguably the two greatest ever at their respective positions, and blow both of their careers.

I’ve been a Lions fan my whole life, and I always will be. I’ll never retreat. Most people probably would, but I’m not most people.

I’m David Hookstead, and I’m telling you from my own experience, the pain you feel as a Lions fan can’t be matched. It makes giving birth look like a picnic.

Anybody who thinks differently just doesn’t know what they’re talking about.