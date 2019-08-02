Nikki Haley Chides Trump For Tweet About Cummings Burglary

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley scolded her old boss Friday in a Twitter reply after President Donald Trump taunted Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings about Cummings’ Baltimore home being burglarized.

“Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!” Trump tweeted Friday morning.

“This is so unnecessary,” Haley responded.

The ex-South Carolina governor had previously defended Trump after the president generated outrage over the weekend when he referred to Cummings’ home city of Baltimore as “disgusting.” (RELATED: Nikki Haley Responds To Whoopi Goldberg’s Abortion Criticism)

“Instead of all of this back and forth about who everyone thinks is racist and whose not, the President just offered to help the people of Baltimore,” Haley said earlier this week. “They should take him up on it. Let’s put the same energy into where it will make a difference.”

During Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, Haley frequently spoke out against Trump, but came to be seen as a close ally of the president after serving in his administration. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Takes On UN’s Anti-Israel Stance In Fiery Farewell Speech)

When Haley stepped down last year from her post as U.N. ambassador, she pledged to actively support the president’s 2020 re-election bid contrary to her stance during Trump’s first presidential run.

Before her time in the Trump administration, Haley served as governor of South Carolina from 2011-2017. Haley is widely seen as a future presidential candidate, and a potential leading voice in the Republican party after Trump’s presidency.