Police Dash Cam Catches Plane Making Emergency Landing. The Video Is Amazing

A police officer on duty in the state of Washington, managed to witness something rarely seen when his dash camera captured a plane making an emergency landing over a busy street.

It all happened Thursday in Spanaway, just south of Seattle, when an officer spotted a single prop KR2 plane flying over head, according to video posted Friday on YouTube by the Guardian News. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

WATCH:

In the first part of the clip, we see the plane coming in towards the officer and a street filled with cars. It isn’t long after we notice the officer’s car has turned around and made a u-turn in an attempt to follow the plane. As the video continues, we see the aircraft land safely in the left turn lane of State Route 7. (RELATED: Canine Partner Of Murdered Officer Will Retire, Live With His Widow And Son)

It is pretty incredible to see this plane just casually land on the roadway, amazingly not coming into contact with any cars and landing safely as he hit the brakes and came to a complete stop at the red light of a busy intersection.

State trooper, Clint Thompson, told the outlet that from far away, he actually thought it might just be a “remote plane” and it wasn’t until it got closer to him that he realized it was real and was coming very close to hitting the road.

At the end of the video, we see the officer approach the plane and the pilot jump out before the two proceed to pull the plane across the road and out of traffic.

It is truly incredible that no one was injured in this can’t-miss video!