President of USA Powerlifting Weighs In On Gold Medalist Transgender Weightlifter

Larry Maile, president of USA Powerlifting, shares his opinion on why he thinks a transgender woman weightlifter, named Laurel Hubbard, is one of several transgender athletes gaining a competitive edge in sports competitions intended for cisgender women.

Laurel Hubbard, formerly known as Gavin Hubbard, is a gold medalist weightlifter from New Zealand. Hubbard has competed in weightlifting for many years in the men’s weightlifting division and has only recently transitioned from male to female, qualifying Hubbard to compete in the women’s weightlifting division. Watch below to see Larry Maile explain his opinion on the controversial topic. (RELATED: USA Powerlifting Federation Prepares To Defend Transgender Athlete Policy In Court)

In the meantime, let us know in the comments who YOU want to see us interview in our next video.

This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And go subscribe to our YouTube channel.