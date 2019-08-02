Residents Sound Off About Baltimore Housing Crisis 

The Daily Caller went to Baltimore, Md. to interview Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Sec. Ben Carson and residents who live in public housing in the city, many of whom backed up President Donald Trump’s tweets calling the city a “rodent-infested mess.”
WATCH:
Carson visited a HUD facility in Baltimore on Wednesday, following accusations that Trump is racist for calling the city “rodent-infested,” and a place in which “no human” would wish to live. Afterwards, Carson spoke to the Daily Caller in a phone interview about the administration’s efforts to revitalize the city, which has one of the worst crime rates in the country. (RELATED: Exclusive: Ben Carson Says Critics Will Come To Realize Trump is Helping Baltimore)
Maryland Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, the target of Trump’s ire on Baltimore, was invited to tour the HUD facility with Carson on Wednesday, however, he declined the invitation.
