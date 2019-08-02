Robert F. Kennedy’s Granddaughter Saoirse Kennedy Hill Dies After Reported Overdose

The granddaughter of former Democratic Sen. Robert F. Kennedy died Thursday at the age of 22, the family announced.

22-year-old Saoirse Kennedy Hill died at the Kennedy family’s compound after reportedly going into cardiac arrest following an apparent overdose, according to a report from Hyannis News. Hill died at the home of Ethel Kennedy, the 91-year-old widow of the late senator and presidential candidate. (RELATED: Robert F. Kennedy’s Last Words 50 Years After His Assassination)

“The world is a little less beautiful today,” Ethel Kennedy said in a statement released by the family.

Police Investigate Death Of RFK’s Granddaughter, Saoirse Kennedy Hillhttps://t.co/h5CxyeADlF pic.twitter.com/XcbQwBJI5h — WBZ | CBS Boston News (@wbz) August 2, 2019

Hill had struggled with depression throughout her life, and wrote an op-ed while in high school about her mental illness, according to CBS News.

“My depression took root in the beginning of my middle school years and will be with me for the rest of my life,” Hill wrote at the time.

Hill’s death marks the latest tragedy to strike the famous Kennedy family, including the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy, and the assassination of Robert Kennedy five years later. (RELATED: Some JFK Assassination Files Are Being Withheld)

The series of calamities that has struck the family has come to be known as “the Kennedy Curse.”

Hill’s death also comes 20 years after John F. Kennedy Jr’s untimely death in a plane crash over Martha’s Vineyard at the age of 38.