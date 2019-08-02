Two Big New Updates In The Saga Of Stormy Daniels

Remember the story about Stormy Daniels being arrested at a strip club in Columbus, Ohio? The arresting officers are now facing disciplinary action.

Also, the Manhattan district attorney Cy Vance has subpoenaed the Trump Organization for information on the $130,000 payment made to her.

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and video columnist Anders Hagstrom talk over all the latest developments in the saga of the nation’s most famous porn star.

Make sure to check out the rest of our behind-the-scenes, Patriots-only videos on YouTube, and ⁠— if you haven’t already ⁠— go and subscribe to our channel.

In the meantime, let us know in the comments what YOU want to hear discussed in our upcoming videos.

Take advantage of your subscription. This is your chance to become part of the conversation and help us shape all of our future coverage.

Make sure you go and follow us on all of our social media pages:

Check out our Twitter: https://goo.gl/fnYe4v

And Facebook: https://goo.gl/ W5junb

And our Instagram: https://goo.gl/ mhVr1Y

And don’t forget to subscribe to our YouTube channel!