‘Socialism Sucks’ And Joe Concha On The Media’s Horrible Week

On the Friday interview edition of the Daily Daily Caller Podcast we talk with The Hill’s Joe Concha about the disgraceful week in media with the debate moderators and how the reported on the Trump/Cummings/Baltimore feud. Then we talk with Ben Powell, professor of economics at Texas Tech University about his new book, “Socialism Sucks: Two Economists Drink Their Way Through The Unfree World.”

Listen to the audio:

Watch the interviews:

The bias of the liberal media was on full display this week as an objectively true presidential tweet about the condition of the city of Baltimore was spun into a racial moment. Tears were shed and outrage expressed, but where was the truth? Does that even matter anymore? Then there were two nights of Democratic debates where the liberal crazy was on full display, and one of the moderators disgraced the profession more than anyone else. We get into all of the media columnist and WOR radio host Joe Concha.

Then we talk with economist Ben Powell who, along with co-author Robert Lawson, drank his way around the world. But this trip wasn’t about alcohol, it’s about freedom. From North Korean to Venezuela, Powell and Lawson discovered what life and beer can teach us about liberty and socialism. “Socialism Sucks” is an interesting and hilarious adventure.

