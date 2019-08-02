Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday With His Greatest Moments

Tom Brady was born August 3, 1977 in San Mateo, California.

The long-time New England Patriots quarterback will celebrate his 42nd birthday Saturday. A sixth round pick out of Michigan, Brady has spent his entire career with the Patriots, and is currently preparing for his 20th NFL season. (RELATED: Tom Brady Remembers Draft Day Anniversary With Instagram Post)

Having won an NFL record six Super Bowl titles, and four Super Bowl MVP’s, Brady is widely considered to be the greatest quarterback of all time. His road from being an overlooked, skinny sixth round pick from Michigan to one of the most iconic athletes in American history also makes his saga the greatest underdog story of all time. (RELATED: SILENCE OF THE RAMS: Belichick, Brady Win Sixth Super Bowl)

Brady is the winningest quarterback in league history, holding the all time record for Super Bowl wins, Super Bowl appearances, playoff wins, and total wins, and has put almost all these records out of reach. In fact, Brady has almost twice as many Super Bowl appearances and playoff wins as his next closest competitor.

Still, despite all of this, Brady still plays with a chip on his shoulder. He still operates as if he has something to prove, never forgetting that he was passed up for another player 198 times in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Brady is the most iconic player in NFL history, and has already earned a spot on the Mount Rushmore of American athletes. But, he’s not done yet.

Brady has said that he wants to play until his mid to late 40’s, and every team that passed on him in 2000 is still not done paying for their mistake.

Happy birthday Tom!