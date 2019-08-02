Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks Of Gisele Bundchen

It’s Tom Brady’s birthday on Saturday.

In honor of the 42-year-old New England Patriots star, we took a look back at the most jaw-dropping and hottest looks on the red carpet and stage of his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

Brady, born in San Mateo California, is truly one of greatest quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League in the history of the game. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Drafted in the sixth round in 2000 by the Patriots, he has proven the round a player is drafted in doesn’t determine one’s success in the NFL, after winning his sixth Super Bowl ring when the Pats beat the Los Angeles Rams 13 to 3 earlier this year. (RELATED: Celebrate Anna Kendrick’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks [SLIDESHOW])

On top of all that talent, he is married to one of the most gorgeous women in the whole wide world, who has graced hundreds of magazine covers and runways, She is truly a legend herself. (RELATED: Take A Look Back At Adriana Lima’s Career With Victoria’s Secret)

Just last month, Brady and the 39-year-old former Victoria’s Secret model, celebrated their 10 year wedding anniversary with posts on Instagram, and Bundchen looked just as gorgeous as ever. (RELATED: Celebrate Kate Upton’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Shots [SLIDESHOW])

But you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this compilation of her greatest and most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree! (RELATED: Celebrate Samantha Hoopes’ Birthday With Her Hottest Looks)

Here’s to hoping this is the GOAT’s greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Tom!