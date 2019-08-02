Vic Fangio Coaches Through Kidney Stone, Gets First Preseason Win As Head Coach

New Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio coached his first preseason game as leader of an NFL team, but he had to fight through a kidney stone that would not pass prior to the game.

Before the game Thursday, a story broke explaining that Fangio had been dealing with a kidney stone prior to the game and his status for the game had yet to be determined. The former Bears defensive coordinator, however, stayed on the sideline for the entire game while watching his Broncos get a preseason win. (Denver Broncos Owner Pat Bowlen Dies At 75)

In case you didn’t know Vic Fangio is making his head coaching debut while dealing with a kidney stone ???????????? pic.twitter.com/oruwNUKzY0 — #99music (@ringer) August 2, 2019

Several times throughout the telecast Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth would explain the situation to the audience while showing Fangio on the screen. Sometimes the head coach seemed to be 100 percent fine, but other times you could easily tell that something was going on.

The fact that Fangio was not only able to show up for the game but to stay for the entire four quarters of football is amazing. That is one of the most football things I have ever heard, and he is now in the top-5 for coaches in the NFL I want to play for.

If I’m a member of that team and my coach fights through a kidney stone just to be on the sideline supporting the roster in a meaningless preseason game, that’s grit. Fangio has set himself up for a rough Friday morning however, something he may regret.

It makes the story even better that the team won the game. I know it doesn’t mean anything and won’t go on his record, but what an accomplishment and what a story for the coach’s first game.

According to the team, new Denver head coach Vic Fangio went to the hospital for kidney stones earlier today. But even that couldn’t keep him from his HC debut! (via @Broncos) pic.twitter.com/qrdOFrxNKZ — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 1, 2019

The Broncos are hoping to figure things out with Joe Flacco as the starting quarterback this season, but with Fangio running things in Denver they will at least have one of the toughest coaches in the league calling the shots.