A$AP Rocky Thanks His Supporters After Being Released From Jail In Sweden

A$AP Rocky had a simple message for his supporters after being released from jail in Sweden on Friday.

The American music icon was released from custody as he awaits the verdict in his assault trial, which will be announced August 14. (RELATED: Swedish Court Frees A$AP Rocky Until Verdict Announced, Donald Trump Says He’s ‘On His Way Home’)

A$AP Rocky released from prison and on his way home to the United States from Sweden. It was a Rocky Week, get home ASAP A$AP! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

He’s since left the country and will likely never return. The verdict at this point is pointless. He’s a free man and he thanked all his supporters on Instagram.

The star rapper wrote the following on Instagram:

THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART TO ALL OF MY FANS, FRIENDS AND ANYONE ACROSS THE GLOBE WHO SUPPORTED ME DURING THESE LAST FEW WEEKS I CANT BEGIN TO DESCRIBE HOW GRATEFUL I AM FOR ALL OF YOU THIS HAS BEEN A VERY DIFFICULT AND HUMBLING EXPERIENCE I WANT TO THANK THE COURT FOR ALLOWING ME BLADI AND THOTO TO RETURN TO OUR FAMILY AND FRIENDS THANKS AGAIN FOR ALL OF THE LOVE AND SUPPORT

I’m glad we got a peaceful resolution. I really am. I wasn’t optimistic at times if I’m being honest. Rocky’s entire arrest was a garbage situation.

He was being followed by multiple people, he gave them every opportunity to walk away but it ultimately ended up turning violent.

His arrest outraged countless Americans, and for good reason. We just can’t let our citizens get essentially kidnapped.

I pushed for a military option early in the process because it became crystal clear to me the Swedes had no interest in doing the decent thing, which would have been to let him go immediately.

I even suggested a specific strike plan, and public polling seemed to support a military option to save Rocky.

Luckily, no strike was necessary and he’s home.

Welcome back, Rocky. A lot of people put in a lot of work to make this happen, and I’m proud of the role I played along the way.

Hopefully, Sweden has learned its lesson and stops messing with American citizens.