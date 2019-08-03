These Are The Best Kitchen Islands Amazon Has To Offer

You need a spot in your kitchen to make your meals, put your cookbook, eat your food, and simply hang out. You need, in other words, a decent kitchen island. Fortunately, your humble correspondent has scoured the web and found some of the best kitchen islands and carts Amazon has to offer. These islands and carts are relatively inexpensive, but well-built and good-looking. Happy shopping!

Winsome Wood Kitchen Cabinet Storage Cart

This gorgeous, rustic kitchen cart is made of solid beechwood in a natural finish. The handles and towel rail are made of solid wood, and it’s easy to move if need be, as it comes on wheels. (If you want it in one place, you can lock the wheels to keep it put.) Reviewer TMann Stuff noted how well-made the cart is for such a low price: “This storage cart is a quality product, especially for the price. During my research, I found a very similar product for $100 more but decided to take a chance on this one and I’m glad I did.”

Casual Home Kitchen Island With Solid American Hardwood Top

This lovely $119 kitchen comes with a white body and tan top made of genuine American hardwood. You can fit all your groceries and kitchen tools in the island’s two shelves, and your cookbooks in the drawer below the top. Reviewer MissAVK commended its hardiness: “Once assembled, this thing feels really sturdy and solid. A good-quality affordable piece that isn’t hard to put together!”

Nova Microdermabrasion Rolling Wood Kitchen Island Storage Trolley

This kitchen cart is both stylish and practical. It’s got two storage drawers, two baskets, two open shelves and a six-bottle wine rack — all made of solid, handsome hardwood. With all that storage, it’d be great for a kitchen on the smaller side, but then again, it’d probably look great anywhere. Reviewer Tam raves: “It is the perfect compact extra storage cart I was looking for, the drawers are great for pot holders or dish cloths, it’s overall sturdy and will free up some much needed space in my kitchen! Great buy!”

