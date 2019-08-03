Charlie Kirk Opens Up About His Upbringing, TPUSA, Trump And More

Turning Point USA didn’t always draw in thousands of students at events like it does today. In fact, only a handful of young people attended the first event ever hosted by the non-profit organization, according to its founder, Charlie Kirk.

“The first Turning Point event was in the summer of 2012, I think we had like four people show up, which were just kinda like my local friends,” said Kirk.

He told the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill that he wasn’t discouraged by the small turn out and that he turned to social media to help him spread the word. (RELATED: Charlie Kirk Takes Over Students For Trump, Will Launch GOTV With 1 Million Students.)

Fast forward to today, the events are like rock concerts for students interested in politics where young people have the opportunity to hear from some of the most influential conservatives in the country, including President Donald Trump, who spoke at a TPUSA event in Washington, D.C. in July.

✅ 1,000+ Teens

✅ Leader Of The Free World @realDonaldTrump

Kirk also opened up about his upbringing, challenges he’s overcome and the future of TPUSA.

