Feds Charge 90, Nab Dozens Of Guns And $1 Million In Baltimore Drug Raids

Federal authorities have charged 90 people, nabbed 51 guns and seized $1 million as well as huge amounts of illegal drugs as a result of drug raids in Baltimore.

Baltimore’s U.S. District Attorney announced the news of the July operations early Saturday morning. The raids were the result of law enforcement cooperation between federal, state and municipal authorities, Fox News reported.

Along with the guns and cash, police found large supplies of illegal drugs like fentanyl, heroin, cocaine and marijuana.

“Reducing violent crime in Baltimore is job one. It’s what we in law enforcement think about morning, noon, and night,” U.S. Attorney Robert K. Hur said in a statement, according to Fox News. “We will continue to do everything we can to prosecute the violent criminals who wreak havoc in and terrorize Baltimore’s neighborhoods”

The FBI in Baltimore also tweeted the news.

Maryland U.S. Attorney Announces Recent Results of Federal Efforts to Reduce Violent Crime in Baltimore: Multiple defendants have been charged with crimes in investigations brought down in the last month in separate drug conspiracies operating in Baltimore … https://t.co/0cssxORuAU — FBI Baltimore (@FBIBaltimore) August 3, 2019

The publicity comes at an especially bad time for the city of Baltimore after a feud between President Donald Trump and Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings became national news when the president called Cummings’ congressional district a “rat and rodent infested mess.” (RELATED: Cummings Skips Tour Of HUD Facility In Baltimore)

Soon after the tweeting and counter-tweeting began, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi joined the spat, calling Trump’s assertions about Baltimore “racist attacks.” Trump supporters fought back, contending that Democrats simply didn’t want to acknowledge the reality of conditions in Baltimore. (RELATED: Alveda King On Baltimore: Trump Is ‘Simply Saying Your Communities Need To Be Fixed’)

Baltimore has been defined for at least a decade by the high crime rates and murder in the city.