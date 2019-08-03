Politics

Gorka To Suspended CNN Analyst: ‘Don’t Be A Punk’ And You Might Get Press Pass Back

Sebastian Gorka calls CNN analyst and Playboy reporter a punk (screengrab)
David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief

After CNN analyst and Playboy reporter Brian Karem said that his White House press pass was frozen for a month, Sebastian Gorka offered some back-handed encouragement: “Don’t be a punk and you might get it back.”

Former White House Deputy Assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka left the White House in 2017. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Former White House Deputy Assistant to the president Sebastian Gorka left the White House in 2017. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Karem, who became the subject of news last month when he taunted Gorka, announced his temporary banishment on Twitter Friday: “Received an email today shortly before 5 p.m. from the WH: as of Monday afternoon my press pass is suspended for 30 days.” (RELATED: ‘You’re A Punk!’ – Sebastian Gorka’s Candid Moment With CNN Political Analyst Brian Karem Gets Caught On Video)

Gorka, a former aide to President Trump, was quick to rejoice over the decision and effused, “Thank you @realDonaldTrump, thank you @PressSec. On behalf of Americans who’ve had enough of FakeNews punks like @BrianKarem … ”

Karem’s behavior was well reported on July 11 when the journalist was attending a social media summit at the White House. While reporters waited for a news conference with Trump, Karem and Gorka began shouting at each other after Karem suggested those at the social media summit resembled a “group of people that are eager for demonic possession.” (RELATED: CNN Analyst Brian Karem Defends Press Briefing Meltdown)

Brian Karem and Sarah Sanders (Screenshot: CNN)

“You’re a journalist, right?” Gorka yelled at Karem, who then apparently invited Gorka to engage in some form of physical altercation.

“C’mon over here and talk to me, brother,” Karem responded. “We can go outside and have a long conversation.”

The video of the spat quickly went viral on social media, with many tweeting the Rose Garden antics:

 