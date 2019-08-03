Editorial

Josh Gordon Applies To Play In The NFL Again After Latest Suspension

FOXBOROUGH, MA - NOVEMBER 04: Josh Gordon #10 of the New England Patriots runs with the ball on his way to scoring a 55-yard receiving touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium on November 4, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Suspended New England Patriots receiver Josh Gordon is trying to get back in the league.

According to ProFootballTalk on Saturday morning, Gordon has applied for reinstatement as he sits on a suspension for violating the league’s substance abuse policy. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

It’s the latest in a long string of suspensions for the talented but troubled NFL star.

 

I hope Gordon gets to play in the NFL again. He’s far too talented to waste his career with seemingly never ending suspensions.

However, he needs to make sure his personal life is on the right track before he worries about getting back on the field.

If he continues to struggle with substance abuse issues, football ultimately won’t mean a single thing.

 

Hopefully the Patriots are able to surround him with as much help as necessary so that he’s in the best possible situation.

They tried to do it after trading for him, and Gordon still found a way to get himself suspended. It’s mind-boggling how many chances he’s thrown away, but there’s always hope he has turned things around.

 

We’ll have to wait and see what the NFL decides to do, but I would expect him to eventually be back.