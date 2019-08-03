Julian Edelman Offers Hilarious Birthday Tribute To Tom Brady

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman tweeted a hilarious birthday tribute to his superstar quarterback Saturday.

The reigning Super Bowl MVP seems to always deliver for Tom Brady and did so once more on Brady’s 42nd birthday. (RELATED: Celebrate Tom Brady’s Birthday With His Greatest Moments)

The comedic tribute will make your weekend.

“You’re too f’n old for birthday cake,” Edelman wrote.

I’m not sure that Brady’s too old for a birthday cake, but I’m pretty confident that his insane diet won’t allow him to indulge this close to football season, even on his birthday. Heck, Brady is probably celebrating his birthday by watching film. (RELATED: Tom Brady Explains Why He Takes Less Money)

That’s what makes Brady the greatest quarterback of all time, and inspires such confidence from his teammates such as Edelman.

While Brady is now the oldest skill position player in the NFL, he certainly doesn’t appear to be slowing down. Having a reliable target like Edelman helps with that as well.

Are Brady and the Patriots about to get a 7th Super Bowl ring?

Their journey begins next week when the defending champs open the preseason by traveling to Detroit to play the Lions.