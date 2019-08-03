Celebrate Meghan Markle’s Birthday With These Unforgettable Looks

It’s Meghan Markle’s birthday on Sunday.

In honor of the Duchess of Sussex's birthday, we searched the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet. And there truly have been some incredible ones.

Born in Los Angeles, California, the newest member of the royal family got her first big break in the entertainment industry when she started landing parts in the early 2000s on the small screen in a variety of shows, like the popular soap opera "General Hospital" and "Century City," just to name a few.

But it wouldn't be until she landed the role on the legal drama "Suits" in 2011 that she would become a household name and worldwide celebrity.

However, whatever fame she had garnered from her time on the series, from 2011 to 2017, was nothing compared to what happened when she and Prince Harry announced in November 2017 they had not only been dating but were engaged.

And her royal wedding looked like something out of a fairytale. It was held at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England in May 2018, and to say she looked stunning would be an understatement.

It was just a few months later when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced the exciting news that they were expecting their first child, and in May of this year Archie Harrison was born.

She’s not only talented and a royal, but truly one of the most beautiful women in the world. However, you don’t have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her most unforgettable looks and let us know if you agree.

Here’s to hoping this is her greatest year yet. Happy Birthday, Meghan!