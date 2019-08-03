Quintez Cephus Acquitted Of Multiple Sexual Assault Charges

Former Wisconsin football star Quintez Cephus has been acquitted of multiple sexual assault charges.

A verdict was reached in the case late Friday, and the jury decided after just 30 minutes the former standout receiver was not guilty of sexually assaulting two women, according to the Journal Sentinel.

Cephus had been accused of sexually assaulting two women in his Madison apartment in April 2018. He testified at the trial they were willing participants in sexual activity, and the jury agreed with him.

The jury finds Quintez Cephus not guilty of sex crimes #WKOW pic.twitter.com/bgGbxDiEZd — Tony Galli (@galli_wkow) August 2, 2019

This is simply a horrific situation, and I have no idea where Cephus will go from here. You have to imagine he wants to keep playing football, but who even knows if that’s an option.

His career was essentially stolen from him at Wisconsin. Despite only playing in nine games in 2017, he was still All-Big 10 honorable mention.

Then he didn’t play last season and was removed from the football team after his arrest.

It’s wild the jury only needed half an hour to reach a verdict. That would seem to indicate there was no question he was 100% innocent.

I hope like hell he gets another shot at playing football again. He was absolutely dominant on the field in 2017 before it all came crashing down.

We’ll have to see what the future holds for him, but there’s no doubt this situation is nothing short of a tragedy for the former football star.