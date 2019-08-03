Sean Hannity Wades Into Online Disagreement Between Two Fox News Personalities

Fox News host Sean Hannity waded into a Twitter disagreement between fellow network personalities Brit Hume and Steve Hilton with a tweetstorm of his own.

The Friday exchange between Hilton and Hume centered around whether or not a Politico report cited by Hilton to promote his Sunday night show actually accused 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden of being “totally corrupt.”

Joe Biden is totally corrupt – he IS the Swamp

– he is compromised by China

– he should be under investigation much more to come @NextRevFNC soon #PeopleVsJoeBiden #JoeChinahttps://t.co/H2YfzqOE5E — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

Hume pointed out that the report cited “no evidence that Joe Biden used his power inappropriately or took action to benefit his relatives with respect to these ventures.” (RELATED: Fox News’ Sean Hannity And CNN’s Jim Acosta Trade Barbs Over ‘The Enemy Of The People’)

Really? This is from the article cited in your tweet: “There’s no evidence that Joe Biden used his power inappropriately or took action to benefit his relatives with respect to these ventures.” https://t.co/BjBVB6iBZO — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 2, 2019

“There is plenty more evidence of his corruption than this article,” Hilton responded.

???

there is plenty more evidence of his corruption than this article, as we have shown repeatedly MBNA, China, etc etc you have been in the Swamp too long if you think he is not corrupt!!! https://t.co/wCwx1zKxhM — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

To which Hume pointed out that Hilton should have used another article:

If there’s plenty more evidence, why did you not cite some of that instead of an article that said there was no such evidence? https://t.co/djGRccm31s — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 2, 2019

Hilton backed off slightly, but Hume continued to press his point.

er…because the entire point was to highlight our own past and future coverage! — steve hilton (@SteveHiltonx) August 2, 2019

Sorry to be old-fashioned but I think if you’re going to accuse someone of corruption, you should back it up better than with an article that finds he did nothing improper. Saying the whole thing was just a promo for your show doesn’t exactly help your case. — Brit Hume (@brithume) August 2, 2019

Later that night, Hannity began his series of tweets by posting a Mediaite article that framed the discussion between Hilton and Hume as an “attack.”

The Fox News host then defended Hume as “one of maybe 3 true fair, balanced and objective journalists in the country” before imploring Hilton to “apologize.”

@brithume @SteveHiltonx “Most people would advise me to stay out of this, but I’m me. Here goes.” Steve, first to you. Brit Hume is one of maybe 3 true fair, balanced and objective journalists in the country…. — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

@brithume @SteveHiltonx He’s earned my respect, and you need to study his amazing career and frankly I would apologize. Brit is not the swamp. A rare exception and one day I promise I will name names. Highly recognizable names… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

@brithume @SteveHiltonx Frankly journalism could use you now more than ever, but I know you have earned at least the partial retirement I hope you are enjoying… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

@brithume @SteveHiltonx I would say it differently than Steve, but there are serious issues that need to be investigated regarding Biden and his son. I would first point you in the direction of Peter Schweizer’s most recent book, as it relates to China… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

@brithume @SteveHiltonx And John Solomon’s reporting on Ukraine and Biden. Monday I will email you all that my staff has compiled. Best to both of you… — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019

Hannity later lamented what he viewed as fellow company employees “P}^*++= in the tent.”

@brithume @SteveHiltonx What happened to “No P}^*++= in the tent”. Well we know that’s BS, those days are long gone. One day I’ll engage it in force. @Mediaite enjoy. Best Sean — Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) August 3, 2019