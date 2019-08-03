Trump Says He Stands With America In Condemning El Paso Shooting. Here’s How Twitter Users Responded

Trump tweeted Saturday night saying he stands “with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act” after 20 people were killed in an El Paso shooting.

Twitter users were quick to respond to his post with anger.

Some people, including 2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren, used the shooting as an opportunity to call for gun legislation.

President Donald Trump said he stands with “everyone in this country to condemn” Saturday’s “hateful act” on Twitter Saturday night after 20 people were killed in an El Paso, Texas, shooting.

The shooting, which took place at an El Paso shopping center, left 20 people dead and another 26 injured, state and city officials said. Two law enforcement officials identified the shooter as a 21-year-old man from Allen, Texas, The Associated Press reported.

“Today’s shooting in El Paso, Texas, was not only tragic, it was an act of cowardice. I know that I stand with everyone in this Country to condemn today’s hateful act. There are no reasons or excuses that will ever justify killing innocent people,” the president tweeted.

“Melania and I send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the great people of Texas,” he continued. (RELATED: 20 People Dead After El Paso Shooting, Governor Says)

Hours earlier after initial reports of the shooting, Trump tweeted, “Terrible shootings in ElPaso, Texas. Reports are very bad, many killed. Working with State and Local authorities, and Law Enforcement. Spoke to Governor to pledge total support of Federal Government. God be with you all!”

He received criticism on Twitter for bringing up God and wishing thoughts and prayers to the victims of the shooting.

“But you inspired the hate. And you know it. You love it. You love that a supporter obsessed with you took up your call to take on the ‘invaders,’ which you called them and he called them. You are the leader of this white supremacist movement,” wrote journalist Michelangelo Signorile.

Detroit sportswriter Dave Hogg said, “Have you read his manifesto, Mr. President? Do you recognize the rhetoric? You started your campaign with attacks on Hispanics and your scare tactics have never stopped. You need to look in the mirror and understand how you are pushing people toward these acts of terror.”

Comedian Dean Obeidallah said, “The only way Trump would call for laws to change because of #ElPasoShooting is if the gunman is Muslim or an immigrant – then he will use this tragedy to further his bigoted political agenda. If shooter is a random white guy, Trump will do NOTHING!”

Others politicized the event by calling for gun control. (RELATED: Soldier Heroically Carried Kids To Safety During El Paso Shooting Knowing He ‘Easily Could’ve Been Shot’)

“The news out of El Paso is devastating. I’m heartbroken for the victims and their families. Far too many communities have suffered through tragedies like this already. We must act now to end our country’s gun violence epidemic,” wrote Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

Actress and liberal activist Alyssa Milano said, “SOURCE: GOP members of Congress have their marching orders to “only talk mental health” as it relates to El Paso. MAKE THEM ADDRESS GUN VIOLENCE or it will keep happening.”

California Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff wrote, “Gilroy last week. El Paso this week. Every week a new tragedy. Every week a new family has a loved one taken away. The House passed HR 8 and HR 1112. Mitch McConnell won’t even allow a vote. But we have the power to do something. We can vote them out. Enough is enough.”

