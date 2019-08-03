See Photos From Day 2 Of Fall Football Camp For The Wisconsin Badgers

Day two of fall football camp is in the books for the Wisconsin Badgers.

My squad got down to work Friday, and they look ready to conquer anybody this upcoming season. The team released several posts from the practice on Instagram, and quarterback Graham Mertz was featured in one of them. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Take a look at all the day two content below.

You can also see head coach Paul Chryst’s comments following the second day of fall camp.

Practice #2 … Who’s stood out early in fall camp? What are the areas of focus? Hear from head coach Paul Chryst#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/pt8K3Oi38Y — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 2, 2019

Obviously, everybody is waiting for more news about the quarterback battle between Jack Coan and Graham Mertz. It’s what everybody is talking about.

Unfortunately nothing has really leaked, and nobody outside of the practices so far appears to have any idea what is happening.

Trust me, that’s the way Chryst wants it. He doesn’t want a single word leaking out.

However, as we all know, word will eventually start leaking out about who is winning. Until I hear differently, I fully expect Coan to take the first snap against USF until Mertz is 100% ready to replace him.

That’s the standard I’ve been operating with, and it’s not changing until I’m told otherwise. Mertz is the future, but you can expect Coan to keep the seat warm until Chryst makes the switch.

Either way, the Badgers look ready to get under the lights and in front of the fans. Stay frosty, my friends. We’re in for some big things when we take the field against USF to start the year.