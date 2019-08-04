Baker Mayfield Chugs A Beer During Cleveland Indians Game

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield knows how to chug some beer.

The young NFL passer attended the Cleveland Indians game Saturday and was featured on the big screen. He didn’t even hesitate to jump into action. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

The Oklahoma Heisman winner slammed a beer as the crowd went crazy. Watch the awesome moment below. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

“I just don’t like the idea of my franchise quarterback spending time at a baseball game. I mean, what are you doing, @bakermayfield? You don’t see guys like Aaron Rodgers shotgunning beers. Just not a good look. Go watch some film.” – @ColinCowherd (probably) Legend. pic.twitter.com/IUCW1Kp4s3 — Cleveland Indians (@Indians) August 4, 2019

I know I trash Mayfield a lot, and he does do things on a regular basis that make you scratch your head. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Yet, I don’t get paid to just be biased at all times. I get paid to cut through to the truth. The truth of the matter is, Mayfield put on an impressive display with that beer chug. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

He was precise, he was on point, he was working the crowd and most importantly, he didn’t hesitate.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) on Jul 22, 2019 at 11:14am PDT

Despite the fact I hate some serious problems with Mayfield’s behavior and conduct, you’d have to be an absolute clown to not admit that was an awesome moment.

Beer chugging is sweeping across America and the NFL. Quarterbacks in the league are all putting on a show, and the only one who absolutely sucks is Aaron Rodgers.

I think we can safely put Mayfield in the same elite category as Matthew Stafford.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89) on May 23, 2019 at 7:00pm PDT

Well done, Mayfield. Now, I want to be clear. While I’m applauding him today, I will absolutely criticize him again once he deserves it.

For today, nice job.