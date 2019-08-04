Kendrick Pryor Makes Insane Catch During Practice

Wisconsin Badgers receiver Kendrick Pryor made an absurd catch during practice Saturday.

Pryor snatched a ball out of the air while absolutely blanketed in coverage. I'm honestly not sure if he could have been more covered than he was.

The defense was all over him and it didn't matter. He somehow managed to find the ball and haul it in. Watch the incredible play below.

The defense was all over him and it didn’t matter. He somehow managed to find the ball and haul it in. Watch the incredible play below.

G D N E S S Kendric Pryor in midseason form Catch of the Day goes to @_KPryor3 #OnWisconsin // #Badgers pic.twitter.com/o9aH1ft0gu — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) August 3, 2019

Again, I have absolutely no idea how he caught that ball. There's no reason at all as to why he was able to come down with it.

It's even crazier when you see a photo of the exact moment he got his hands on the ball.

It’s even crazier when you see a photo of the exact moment he got his hands on the ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Aug 3, 2019 at 2:23pm PDT

Football season really can’t get here soon enough. The fans are clamoring for action, and we’re settling for big plays in practice right now.

It just goes to show how desperate people are football, and I don’t blame them one bit. The Badgers and Paul Chryst are going to show up and show out this season. You best believe that.

I’ll see you all real soon for the game against South Florida. If our players are out there making catches like the one above, then we’re going to be borderline unstoppable.

Circle August 30 on your calendars, folks. It’s going to be a great one.