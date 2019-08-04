Editorial

Klay Thompson Says It’s ‘Ignorant’ To Think The Warriors Dynasty Is Over

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 28: Klay Thompson #11 of the Golden State Warriors reacts in the fourth quarter of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson doesn’t think the team will be in trouble anytime soon.

The Warriors lost Kevin Durant after losing to the Raptors in the NBA championship when he signed with the Nets. Thompson is also out for the vast majority of next season with an ACL injury. However, he’s not worried. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

“To say the dynasty is over is I think is a little ignorant because I’m going to come back better and even more athletic. It would not be smart to count the Dubs out,” Thompson recently said on ESPN.

You can watch his full comments below.

The reality of the situation is the Warriors will be competitive as long as Steph Curry is on the floor. Even without Durant and Thompson, the star guard is good enough to make sure they get in the playoffs.

From there, it could get dicy if Curry has to do it by himself. D’Angelo Russell joined in free agency, but I’m not sure that’ll be enough to win a championship next season.

However, Thompson, Curry, Russell and Draymond Green together is a hell of a foursome to put on the court when they’re all healthy at at the top of their games.

 

Fans of the Warriors shouldn’t be too worried at all. Will they likely win a championship next year? Almost certainly not, but they should be in great position once Thompson is back.

Anybody who thinks the Warriors are just going to fall off of the map are in for a wakeup call come next season.

Sound off in the comments with how you think the Warriors will do without Durant in town and Thompson hurt.