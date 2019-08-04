Former Ohio State Quarterback Matthew Baldwin Denied Immediate Eligibility Waiver At TCU

Matthew Baldwin won’t be suiting up for TCU on the football field this season.

Baldwin dipped out from Ohio State after it became clear Justin Fields was going to be the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes, and he transferred to the Horned Frogs. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

He applied for an immediate eligibility waiver, but was recently denied, according to the Star-Telegram.

I don’t know whether or not Baldwin should be eligible for a waiver or not, but he’s the only quarterback involved with transferring and Ohio State to get denied this offseason.

Tate Martell left for Miami with immediate eligibility, and Justin Fields arrived in Columbus from Georgia with immediate eligibility.

Yet, Baldwin can’t play right away? Doesn’t seem very consistent at all.

The NCAA recently also changed their transfer rules to tighten them up a bit after this past offseason looked like NFL free agency.

Still, I find it hard to believe Tate Martell should be able to play right away but Baldwin can’t. Seems insanely inconsistent.

The NCAA really does seem to just be making stuff up as it goes along, and you’re not paying attention if you don’t think the organization is a massive joke.

Best of luck to Baldwin going forward. Hopefully, he’s able to ball out once he eventually gets eligible.