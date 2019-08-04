Editorial

REPORT: Tom Brady Agrees To 2-Year Extension With The New England Patriots Worth $70 Million

FOXBOROUGH, MA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots gestures at the line of scrimmage during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on September 9, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief

Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the New England Patriots.

According to Ian Rapoport on Sunday afternoon, the two sides agreed to a new deal that is expected to be finalized in the coming days as a two-year extension. Brady’s new salary this upcoming season will be for $23 million. The deal’s total value is for $70 million. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

Watch Rapoport’s full comments below.

There you have it, folks. Just in case you thought the six-time Super Bowl champion was going to retire at the end of this upcoming season, it would most certainly seem like that’s not in the cards.

The craziest thing here is the fact he’s still wildly underpaid at $23 million for the upcoming season. It’s just another classic example of the Patriots legend leaving money on the table to help the team.

I have no doubt at all Brady could have gotten much more if he wanted it.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what Brady does this upcoming season without Gronk on the field with him.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s you should never bet against the legendary gunslinger. He just got a nice payday and will likely win a lot of games this upcoming season.