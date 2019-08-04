REPORT: Tom Brady Agrees To 2-Year Extension With The New England Patriots Worth $70 Million

Tom Brady has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with the New England Patriots.

According to Ian Rapoport on Sunday afternoon, the two sides agreed to a new deal that is expected to be finalized in the coming days as a two-year extension. Brady’s new salary this upcoming season will be for $23 million. The deal’s total value is for $70 million. (RELATED: Tom Brady Practices With Suspended Teammate Josh Gordon)

The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady are in agreement on a 2-year deal worth $70M, source said, thru 2021. He gets $23M this year, then $30M and $32M in the following years — though both sides are amenable to adjusting it if the situations warrants. It’s essentially year-to-year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

Watch Rapoport’s full comments below.

From Inside Training Camp: The #Patriots and QB Tom Brady have done a deal. After coming very close early in camp, the two sides took a break, then just came to an agreement. pic.twitter.com/6uKekCw2JA — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 4, 2019

There you have it, folks. Just in case you thought the six-time Super Bowl champion was going to retire at the end of this upcoming season, it would most certainly seem like that’s not in the cards.

The craziest thing here is the fact he’s still wildly underpaid at $23 million for the upcoming season. It’s just another classic example of the Patriots legend leaving money on the table to help the team.

I have no doubt at all Brady could have gotten much more if he wanted it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jul 25, 2019 at 2:13pm PDT

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what Brady does this upcoming season without Gronk on the field with him.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned, it’s you should never bet against the legendary gunslinger. He just got a nice payday and will likely win a lot of games this upcoming season.