Barbra Streisand Serenades Clintons, Mocks Trump, In ‘Send In The Clowns’ Sendup

Singer Barbra Streisand serenaded Bill and Hillary Clinton while mocking President Donald Trump during a performance on Saturday night.

Streisand performed before a sold-out audience at Madison Square Garden that also contained New York Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler and Rev. Al Sharpton, Fox News reported.

The singer, who has had success both musically and as a director/actress, is also a staunch Democrat who has been adamantly opposed to the Trump presidency. She has even blamed Trump for her gaining weight and wrote a long op ed in 2016 listing reasons why Trump should not be elected as president. (RELATED: Barbara Streisand Says She’s ‘Thinking About’ Moving To Canada If GOP Keeps House)

She veered from music to politics during the performance to offer a sendup of the Stephen Sondheim number “Send in the Clowns” that was meant to satirize Trump.

“Maybe he’s poor. Till he reveals his returns, who can be sure? Who is this clown?” she sang as the audience reportedly ate it up and applauded.

“Something’s amiss, I don’t approve. Now that he’s running the free world, where can we move? Maybe a town, who is this clown?”

After she finished the song, a photo of Trump reportedly appeared on the screen that had been altered to show the president made-up like a clown with the banner “Clown of the Year.” (RELATED: Barbara Streisand Apologizes After Defending Michael Jackson: ‘His Sexual Needs Were His Sexual Needs’)

Streisand was aware of the Clintons’ presence at the event, recognizing them in the audience and offering her regrets that she was unable to sing at Hillary Clinton’s inauguration — because she lost to Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

Streisand had sung at Bill Clinton’s first inauguration in 1993 and she remembered his presidency Saturday as one that left a “big surplus.”

In her assessment, Clinton was “a great president needs a sense of history and unquenchable thirst for knowledge. And the compassion that would not allow children to be separated from their parents.”