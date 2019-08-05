Angelina Jolie To Daughters: ‘It Doesn’t Matter What You Wear On The Outside If Your Mind Isn’t Strong’

Angelina Jolie told her daughters that before they worry about what pretty dresses they should be wearing, the most important thing is to develop their minds.

"I often tell my daughters that the most important thing they can do is to develop their minds," the 44-year-old actress shared in a piece she wrote for Elle magazine for its September issue in a piece published Sunday.

"You can always put on a pretty dress, but it doesn't matter what you wear on the outside if your mind isn't strong," she added. "There is nothing more attractive—you might even say enchanting—than a woman with an independent will and her own opinions."

At one point in the piece, the “Maleficent” star also talked about the term “wicked women” and that she thinks it is simply used to describe women who are “who are tired of injustice and abuse” and why she feels the world could use more of them.

“Looked at in this light, ‘wicked women’ are just women who are tired of injustice and abuse,” Jolie wrote. “Women who refuse to follow rules and codes they don’t believe are best for themselves or their families. Women who won’t give up on their voice and rights, even at the risk of death or imprisonment or rejection by their families and communities.”

“If that is wickedness, then the world needs more wicked women,” she added.

Jolie and Brad Pitt announced in 2016 they were separating after more than 12 years together. They have six children together, Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, per Page Six.