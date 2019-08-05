Report: Ariana Grande And Singer Mikey Foster Have Been Dating For A While

Ariana Grande is reportedly back on the dating scene after her split from Pete Davidson and this time she’s seeing Social House’s Mikey Foster.

The 26-year-old pop singer and Foster have reportedly been seeing each other for a while, according to Page Six in a piece published Monday. (RELATED: Ariana Grande’s Latest Body Art Is Both Bizarre And Confusing)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 2, 2019 at 9:32am PDT

This after fans started speculating that something was definitely going on between the “Dangerous Woman” hitmaker and the band member of Social House, when the two appeared more than cozy in her latest video for her song “Boyfriend.” (RELATED: Pete Davidson Blocks Ariana Grande On Social Media: ‘You’re Not Good For My Health’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Aug 3, 2019 at 5:13pm PDT

Grande also collaborated with Social House on other recent hit songs like “Thank U, Next,” and “7 Rings.”

In addition, Foster posted a sweet message to Grande on her birthday on Instagram with a picture of her as a baby back in June, according to Elle magazine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mikey From Social House (@bluebird) on Jun 26, 2019 at 3:22pm PDT

“Ur one of the most incredible people the universe has to offer. I hope this year offers u nothing but the joy u deserve. Love u. happy birthday,” Foster wrote.

Grande replied, “love u sooooooo much.”

As previously reported, the “God Is A Woman” singer made headlines last summer after news surfaced that she and the “Saturday Night Live” star were not only dating, but had got engaged.

Grande then suffered the loss of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller in September. The loss reportedly put a strain on her budding romance with Davidson, and by October the engagement was off.