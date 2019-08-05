US

Baltimore Records Its 200th Homicide Of The Year

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) (R) listens to ranking member Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) deliver an opening statement during a hearing on drug pricing in the Rayburn House Office building on Capitol Hill July 26, 2019 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Jake Dima Contributor

Baltimore reached 200 homicides in 2019 after a woman was shot to death Saturday afternoon.

A 32-year-old woman was found in her car Saturday riddled with bullet holes to her head and chest, authorities said. Police tried to resuscitate her, but she was pronounced dead at a local hospital, The Baltimore Sun reported.

The woman was one of seven shooting victims in the city over the weekend during a so-called “ceasefire weekend” — done to curb violence in Baltimore.

Baltimore is the third most violent city in the U.S., according to USA Today. The city hit a 300 murder mark for the last four consecutive years, according to Baltimore Sun statistics.

BALTIMORE, MD - FEBRUARY 03: A sign to end violence sits in a window in a neighborhood with a high murder rate on February 3, 2018 in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore, one of the poorest major cities in the United States, experienced 341 homicides last year, the highest per-capita rate on record for the city. The third citywide Ceasefire event began on Friday, with organizers and community members calling for peace for a 72-hour period and holding numerous events, including peace walks, movie screenings and a youth basketball tournament among other gatherings. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

A sign to end violence sits in a window in a neighborhood with a high murder rate on Feb. 3, 2018 in Baltimore. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Residents — starting in 2018 — have erected “Safe Streets Baltimore” sites intended to de-escalate crime before it starts. This weekend marks the establishment of the 12th Safe Street site.

“Stop shooting, start living” is the motto of these violence-prevention centers. Residents pray the centers will curb the conflict that has riddled their streets, the Sun reported.

President Donald Trump referred to Baltimore as poorly run and among the most dangerous cities in the U.S. on July 27. Democratic Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore home was reportedly burglarized that same Saturday before Trump tweeted.

Two mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, over the weekend have a combined a death toll of 31 people with dozens more injured. (RELATED: 66 Shot, 6 Dead After Chicago 4th Of July Weekend Shooting Sprees: Police)

Chicago saw seven people killed and 46 others injured over the weekend, according to CBS Chicago.

