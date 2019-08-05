Beto O’Rourke Breaks Promise To Stop Using The F-Word

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke broke his promise to stop using “the F-word.”

O’Rourke dropped the curse word Sunday while talking to reporters about President Donald Trump and the weekend’s mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso, Texas.

When asked what Trump could do about the recent violence, O’Rourke responded: “What do you think? You know the shit he’s been saying. He’s been calling Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals. I don’t know, like, members of the press, what the fuck?”

“It’s these questions that you know the answers to. I mean, connect the dots about what he’s been doing in this country: He’s not tolerating racism; he’s promoting racism. He’s not tolerating violence; he’s inciting racism and violence in this country,” O’Rourke continued.

O’Rourke’s curse-filled soundbite broke a promise he made in March. (RELATED: Inside Beto O’Rourke’s Million-Dollar Apartment Deal With A Campaign Donor)

“Great point, and I don’t intend to use the F-word going forward. Point taken, and very strongly made,” O’Rourke told a Wisconsin woman who expressed displeasure at his salty language. “We’re going to keep it clean.”

O’Rourke, a former Texas representative, has reportedly broken his word to avoid profanities in the past as well. “He made a similar pledge during his race with [GOP Texas Sen. Ted] Cruz, then didn’t make good,” The Associated Press reported in March.

O’Rourke’s campaign did not return a request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.