Celebrate Charlotte McKinney’s Birthday With Her Hottest Looks

It’s Charlotte McKinney’s birthday on Tuesday.

In honor of the 26-year-old model-turned-actress's day, we scoured the internet to find some of her hottest and most jaw-dropping looks on the red carpet and stage to date. And there truly have been some unforgettable ones over the years.

Born in Orlando, Florida, the "Baywatch" star got her first big break in the entertainment business when she was picked to appear in a sexy Carl's Jr. ad campaign promoting "all natural" ingredients. It was shot in a farmer's market and made it appear as though she was totally nude, only to later reveal she was wearing a bikini. The amazing commercial aired during Super Bowl XLIX in 2015.

And the rest, as they say, is history. Soon, she would go from being an aspiring model to one of the hottest names in Hollywood and landing parts on the big screen in such movies as "Flatliners" in 2017 and "Mad Families" the same year.

Not to mention, her numerous appearances in the pages and covers of a variety of magazines, including GQ and Maxim.

McKinney is truly one of the most stunning women in Hollywood. But you don't have to take our word for it. Check out this list of her greatest looks and let us know if you agree.

Here's to hoping this year is her best one yet. Happy Birthday, Charlotte!