Dayton, El Paso, And Other Mass Shootings Have This One Thing In Common

Mass shootings really are on the rise, but homicides and violence generally are down. Why?

Something else must be going on when there is a drop in crime but a spike in a particular type of crime.

Daily Caller editorial director Vince Coglianese and deputy editor Arthur Bloom discuss the epidemic of alienation and social dysfunction that is fueling not just mass shootings, but suicide and substance abuse epidemics.

