Dayton Mayor Laughs As She Mocks Trump Over Toledo Gaffe

The mayor of Dayton, Ohio, joked with reporters Monday in response to President Donald Trump’s gaffe that another Ohio city was targeted in a mass shooting over the weekend that left nine people dead.

“I’ve heard that [Trump’s] coming Wednesday, but I have not gotten a call. And you know he might be going to Toledo, I don’t know,” Democratic Mayor Nan Whaley told reporters, smirking as she walked away from the press gaggle.

During remarks at the White House, Trump addressed the shootings in Dayton and El Paso, Texas, over the weekend that left 31 people dead. He correctly identified Dayton at the beginning of his speech, but made a reference to Toledo at the end of his remarks.

Former Vice President Joe Biden mixed up the site of both mass shootings on Sunday. Speaking at a fundraising event in San Diego, Biden referred to “the tragic events in Houston today and also in Michigan the day before.”

Whaley told reporters earlier Monday that she spoke to Trump by phone Sunday night and welcomed him to visit Dayton.

“The president did tell me on the phone Sunday evening that he was coming, I told him he would be welcome,” she said, according to local press reports.

Authorities identified Connor Betts, 24, as the shooter in Dayton. Armed with a rifle and wearing body armor, Betts opened fire on a crowd outside of a bar in Dayton’s entertainment district. His sister was one of the victims. (RELATED: Trump Flubs Location While Expressing Condolences For Victims Of Dayton Shooting)

Whaley said in an interview with CNN Monday that a motive for the shooting may never be known. Some news outlets have reported that Betts identified himself as a leftist who worships Satan. Whaley also said there does not appear to be any racial motivation for the shooting.

Patrick Crusius, the suspected El Paso shooter, allegedly killed 22 people and injured dozens more during a shooting at a Walmart. Crusius, 21, allegedly posted an anti-immigrant manifesto online before the shooting. Trump said Monday that the shooting is considered a hate crime and could be punishable by the death penalty. Trump decried white supremacist ideology, while also suggesting that video games and the internet are to blame for radicalizing mass shooters.

