Drew Lock Is Reportedly Not Even Close To Seeing The Field For The Broncos

It doesn’t sound like quarterback Drew Lock will be getting on the field for the Denver Broncos anytime soon.

The former Missouri star was a second round pick in the 2019 draft, and many think he’s the future in Denver after Flacco is done. However, there are apparently zero plans to play him in the near future.

“Yes, Drew Lock is not yet ready to play. They love the talent. They love the arm. They think he’s going to be okay, but it’s very obvious, he is simply not there yet,” Rapoport said in a video posted on Twitter late Sunday night. (RELATED: John Elway Says Joe Flacco Will Be The Starting Quarterback For The Denver Broncos)

You can watch his full comments below.

From Inside Training Camp: A look at the #Broncos feelings on QB Drew Lock after the HOF game, plus how Joe Flacco is fitting in. pic.twitter.com/ADJO1PDgl5 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 5, 2019

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. There’s simply no reason at all to rush Lock’s development. Flacco is a solid quarterback, and he’s a much better option than a rookie quarterback.

Let Lock ride the bench for as long as necessary. There’s no point at all in putting him on the field if he’s not ready to roll.

As Rapoport pointed out above, it clearly sounds like he’s not even close.

Besides, you can break a young quarterback if he’s thrown into a game before being ready. It can crush their confidence if things go south, and you need somebody mentally tough to handle that environment.

I’m not saying Lock couldn’t handle it, but there’s no point in risking a situation like that if it’s not necessary.

Let Flacco play and give Lock plenty of time to develop. That’s without a doubt the best option on the table for the Broncos.