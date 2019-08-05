Dwayne Haskins Listed As 3rd String Quarterback On First Redskins Depth Chart

Dwayne Haskins is deep down on the quarterback depth chart for the Washington Redskins.

The team released their first depth chart of the season on Sunday, and Colt McCoy was listed as the starter. Case Keenum, who was traded for in the offseason, was the backup and the team’s first round pick was listed as the third string passer.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Jul 30, 2019 at 3:02pm PDT

Now, this obviously doesn’t mean Haskins can’t move up the ladder before the season starts, but it would seem to indicate the team is in no rush to play their first round pick.

It’s honestly a bit surprising to me the Ohio State legend is buried so deep on the depth chart. McCoy and Keenum are both okay. They’re not terrible, but neither one is a guy who can elevate the team.

The Redskins have no shot at winning a Super Bowl right now, and it’s delusional to think otherwise. You’d think they’d give Haskins as many reps as possible if they’re not really playing for anything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on Jul 26, 2019 at 4:20pm PDT

I’d be curious to see what Haskins has looked like in camp so far. The man has a cannon for an arm, and he put up gigantic stats with the Buckeyes.

There’s no question he can air it out. Having said that, being third string on the depth chart would make you think he’s struggling a bit to grasp what’s going on.

Nothing wrong with that. Most rookies do, but the Redskins have to get him ready sooner than later.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7) on May 28, 2019 at 3:12pm PDT

McCoy and Keenum might be ahead of him right now, but it won’t stay that way forever if Washington actually wants to win games.

The picture should get a lot clearer once preseason gets underway. We’ll have to see what type of production the Redskins get out of the young quarterback.