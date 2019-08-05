Brazilian Gang Leader Attempts To Escape Jail By Dressing Up As His Daughter

Clauvino da Silva, the leader of a powerful gang in Brazil, attempted to escape a jail in Rio de Janeiro by dressing up as his 19-year-old daughter.

Silva suited up in a silicone mask, a black bra and wig, and a skin-tight T-shirt with three pink doughnuts on it to trick the guards into believing he was his 19-year-old daughter, who he tried to leave behind in prison, according to the Associated Press.

Silva, known as “Shorty,” was caught in the act when he was walking to the prison entrance and asked for his daughter’s ID back, The Guardian reported. The officers said his nervousness is what gave him away.

A video of the officers making the gang leader strip off his costume has now gone viral.

O traficante Clauvino da Silva, condenado a 73 anos e 10 meses de prisão, foi pego hoje tentando escapar de Bangu 3. Ele usava máscara, peruca e roupas femininas. pic.twitter.com/GjJYxfL6vn — Deputado Peninha (@deputadopeninha) August 3, 2019

Silva was one of the leaders of Red Command, a gang that controlled drug trafficking in parts of Rio, according to authorities. He is currently serving 73 years for his involvement in the gang.

This isn’t the first time Silva has tried to escape prison. He tried to tunnel out with 31 other prisoners back in January 2013, according to The Guardian. (RELATED: US Investigated The President Of Honduras For Drug-Trafficking, Documents Show)

Silva will not get extra time in prison for this, since his escape attempt wasn’t violent. However, he has been transferred to solitary confinement.

His daughter will be charged with abetting prison escape and several others are being investigated.