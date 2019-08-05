Gigi Hadid Spotted Out In New York With ‘Bachelorette’ Alum Tyler C.

Model Gigi Hadid was spotted Sunday hanging out with “Bachelorette” contestant Tyler Cameron.

Hadid and Tyler C. spent time in Brooklyn’s Dumbo House before heading to her apartment, according to a report published by Page Six.

“She came out of the main entrance by Almondine bakery. He walked around to alley on the left by Smile to Go. Her car picked him up there. They then went into the garage at her apartment,” a source told Page Six.

The sighting of Tyler C. and Hadid together follows a pretty interesting week for the “Bachelorette” alum. Last Monday, Tyler C. opened up about his break up with Hannah Brown on “Men Tell All.” Later in the episode, Brown asked Tyler C. out for drinks after revealing to fans that she had ended her engagement with contestant Jed Wyatt. (RELATED: Gigi Hadid Follows ‘Bachelorette’ Contestant On Instagram)

Tyler C. was spotted leaving Brown’s residence Friday in Los Angeles.

I don’t know how to feel about all of this news. Part of me really just wants to see Brown and Tyler C. together, but how can he not pursue a relationship with Hadid? She’s a model and she’s obviously interested in him considering she follows him on Instagram.

I’d really rather him be single, but if he’s going to be with someone either of these women would be a great catch.