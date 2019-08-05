Heidi Klum Posts Jaw-Dropping Picture From Her Italian Wedding

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz made their relationship official over the weekend when they tied the knot for a second time in a jaw-dropping wedding ceremony in Italy.

The 46-year-old supermodel shared a gorgeous picture Monday on Instagram from all the festivities, showing her wearing a jaw-dropping wedding dress while sharing a kiss with her husband. (SLIDESHOW: The Sexiest Looks From The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

She captioned the post simply, “We did it Mr.&Mrs. Kaulitz,” along with a handful of heart emojis. (RELATED: Check Out The Hottest Looks From The 60th Grammy Awards [SLIDESHOW])

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Aug 5, 2019 at 6:11am PDT

The German model and her musician husband got married when they said “I do” underneath a stunning floral awning on the deck of the luxury Christina O yacht, per Fox News.

This comes after she and Kaulitz shocked everyone when news surfaced last month that the two had got married in secret ceremony in February in Los Angeles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jul 31, 2019 at 3:12pm PDT

In December, Klum shared the big news that the couple were engaged by posting a sweet black-and-white picture on her social media account showing off her diamond engagement ring.

“I said yes,” the supermodel captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:01am PST

As previously reported, Klum and the guitarist for Tokio Hotel had been dating for under a year before getting engaged after the pair were spotted kissing during the filming of her show “America’s Got Talent.”

The couple made their relationship public when they were photographed together at the Cannes amfAR Gala, where she looked just as gorgeous as ever.