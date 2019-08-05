Jack Coan Leads First Team Reps For The Wisconsin Badgers At QB, Graham Mertz Going Second

Quarterback Jack Coan still seems to be doing enough to fend off Graham Mertz as the Wisconsin Badgers progress through camp.

According to multiple reports, the junior passer got the majority of first team reps for the Badgers at QB over the freshman phenom. (RELATED: Wisconsin Coach Paul Chryst Has A ‘Pretty Good Idea’ Who Will Be The Starting QB)

Jack Coan took the first reps during team drills today, followed by Graham Mertz, and then Chase Wolf. Mertz and Wolf switched off going second, though. Looks like Wolf is still in the race, Vanden Boom isn’t. #Badgers — Jason Galloway (@Jason_Galloway) August 5, 2019

Jack Coan took a majority of the first team reps at QB and looked good save for one interception. Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz were the next guys in. #Badgers — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) August 5, 2019

For those #Badgers fans eager to take in every details about the QB: Jack Coan got the bulk of the reps with the projected starters. Mertz and Chase Wolf split the remaining reps. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) August 5, 2019

Well, this certainly does seem to be shaping up like I said it would. I’ve maintained two stances pretty much from the moment Mertz arrived on campus.

First, this is Mertz’s team down the road. It’s not a matter of if he’ll take over. It’s not a matter of that at all. It’s only a matter of when he’ll take over.

The superstar quarterback didn’t show up in Madison to ride the bench.

Secondly, and more importantly in the short term, I fully expect Coan to get the first snap against South Florida.

We should be able to run all over the Bulls no matter who is under center. If Mertz doesn’t have to get tossed into the fire, then he shouldn’t have to be pushed to play right away.

If Coan is the man who gets the starting nod to start the year, then so be it. Chryst has proven that he knows what he’s doing, especially with quarterbacks.

We have to trust his judgement.

All that matters is winning. That’s all that matters. When we open the season August 30, I want the man who gives us the best shot at that under center.

If it’s Mertz, then let’s roll with him from the start. If not, then let Coan keep the seat warm.

Either way, all I give a damn about is the win.

Get your beer ready, folks. August 30 will be here soon enough, and I can’t wait.