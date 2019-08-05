Justin Fields Not Thinking About Ohio State Quarterback Competition ‘As A Battle’

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields has opened up about the position battle, and his comments are a shade surprising.

The dual-threat star transferred to OSU after playing last season with Georgia, and he drove out Tate Martell and Matthew Baldwin.

Despite that, Fields isn’t ready to claim he’s the starter just yet.

“Coach Day told me before I came here, this wasn’t going to be given to me. So, I definitely think we’re all trying to get that starting spot,” Fields told the media, according to Saturday Tradition on Sunday.

He also added, “I don’t try to think about it as a battle. I’m not thinking ‘I have to be better than this guy.’ I’m just focusing on us as an offense and trying to get better each and every day.

I love when people play this game when there’s an obvious starter, but we all pretend like there’s an actual battle going on.

Here’s the reality of the situation. Justin Fields is going to start for the Buckeyes when the season begins.

Nobody, and I mean absolutely nobody, is going to get under center other than Fields.

The only guy who could have stopped Fields from starting was Tate Martell, and he plays for the Hurricanes now.

It’s going to be the Justin Fields show when Ohio State opens up the season against Florida Atlantic. Anybody who thinks differently has no idea what they’re talking about.

Fields and the rest of the people at OSU can pretend like there’s a legit battle going on, but we all know there’s not.