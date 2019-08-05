Keanu Reeves Is Unrecognizable In Photo From The Set Of ‘Bill & Ted Face The Music’

Keanu Reeves was completely unrecognizable on the set of “Bill & Ted Face The Music.”

Keanu Reeves was completely unrecognizable on the set of "Bill & Ted Face The Music."

ET Canada shared a photo of the superstar actor on set, and he looks wild in the picture. He's got a beard, a partially shaved head and he looks like he's packed on a few pounds.

Take a look at his absurd look below.

I have no idea what the highly-anticipated sequel to "Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure" will be about, but I honestly can't believe that's Reeves in the photo above.

It looks literally nothing like him. Not even a little bit. If I saw that guy walking down the road, I'd walk right past him without giving him a second of attention.

I’m literally sitting here in shock that Reeves looks so unrecognizable. I guess it’s just a sign of how committed he is to the acting.

He can go from killing people in “John Wick” to looking like a hobo for “Bill & Ted Face The Music.”

It’s truly impressive how great of an actor Reeves is. The man can play roles all over the place. His range is absurd.

Again, he can go from a violent killer in one movie, to a baseball coach in another, to the “Matrix” and he can do just about anything else.

You can catch “Bill & Ted Face The Music” in theaters August 2020.