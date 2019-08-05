Rep. Kenny Marchant Announces He Will Not Seek Reelection, Making Him Fourth Texas Congressman To Retire In Weeks

Republican Texas Rep. Kenny Marchant announced Monday that he will not seek reelection, making him the fourth federal Republican congressman from the state to retire in the last few weeks.

“It is time for me to announce that I will not seek another term as Congressman from the 24th District of Texas. I am looking forward to finishing out my term and then returning to Texas to start a new chapter,” Marchant said in a statement. “I want to thank the constituents of the 24th District of Texas for letting me serve and I look forward to being back in Texas full time.”

Marchant’s retirement comes as three other Texas Republican representatives, including Will Hurd, Mike Conaway, and Pete Olson, also recently announced they will not be seeking reelection.

Hurd, the only black Republican in the House of Representatives, said he will not seek reelection on Thursday, saying he plans to “serve my country in a different way.” (RELATED: Will Hurd, The Only Black Republican In The House, Will Not Seek Re-Election)