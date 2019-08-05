Transgender Navy SEAL: Mario Lopez Shouldn’t Be Fired Over Trans Remarks

Kristin Beck, a retired Navy Seal who identifies as a transgender woman, says Mario Lopez shouldn’t lose his job over his remarks about parents not letting young kids choose their genders.

“He said I’m sorry, can’t that be enough?” said Beck. “People are allowed to make mistakes, I agree, he shouldn’t be fired.”

The social media mob went after Lopez calling him for him to be fired from ‘Access Hollywood’ despite issuing an apology. (RELATED: Mario Lopez Apologizes For ‘Ignorant’ Remarks He Made About Not Letting Kids Choose Their Gender.)

Beck also shared her thoughts with the Daily Caller’s Stephanie Hamill on the 2020 Democratic candidates, President Donald Trump and transgender athletes.

