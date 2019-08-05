Former ‘Last Chance U’ Star Malik Henry Expected To Start At Quarterback For Nevada

Former “Last Chance U” star Malik Henry might be a starting quarterback in college football very soon.

The expected starter Cristian Solano recently broke his throwing hand, and that “likely means” Henry, who previously played for Florida State, will start for the Wolfpack against Purdue week one, according to Saturday Tradition. (RELATED: August Is Officially The Start Of College Football)

Sign me up for this immediately. Sign me up for it right now!

Henry was a superstar recruiting coming out of high school when he landed at Florida State. Obviously, that didn’t pan out well at all, and he ended up at ICC and on Netflix’s hit show “Last Chance U.”

That also didn’t go well, but there was no question at all Henry was a major part of the show. You wanted to cheer for him, but he made it so difficult at times.

There’s no question Malik Henry is a talented quarterback. There’s no question about it all, but his attitude is outrageously bad at times.

I had zero intentions of watching this game. Zero intentions at all. Now, with Henry in the mix, I’ll be locked in August 30.

I’ll also be in Vegas, which means I’m absolutely betting on the former “Last Chance U” star.

Go, Henry, go!