Miami Marlins Apologize For Insensitive Steve Irwin Joke

The Miami Marlins Twitter account came under intense criticism Sunday after making a joke about late conservationist Steve Irwin.

The "Crocodile Hunter" tragically died in 2006 after being struck by a stingray, something the Marlins brought up after being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays.

yOU’RE LITERALLY THE ANIMAL THAT KILLED STEVE IRWIN LOG OFF — Miami Marlins (@Marlins) August 4, 2019

Somebody in the organization eventually realized the PR blunder they had made, and an apology was issued roughly 20 hours after the original tweet.

“Hi, guys. Like everyone who grew up watching him, we miss Steve,” the Marlins’ account tweeted. “We’re so sorry to have made light of his passing.”

Yikes. What a blunder. It's one thing to get into a tongue-in-cheek Twitter battle with another organization, it's another to make a tasteless joke about a revered Australian who died under tragic circumstances.

In addition to currently occupying last place in their division, the Marlins also made one of the year’s most embarrassing social media posts. Maybe it’s time for the organization to focus on baseball?