Neil DeGrasse Tyson Apologizes For ‘Unhelpful’ Tweet Following Weekend Shootings

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 23: American Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson speaks onstage during the Onward18 Conference - Day 1 on October 23, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images for Onward18)

Getty Images

Phillip Nieto Contributor

Famous scientist Neil deGrasse Tyson apologized Monday morning for an “unhelpful” and “miscalculated” tweet.

29 people were killed and dozens more were wounded over the weekend in shootings in both Texas and Ohio. The shooting in El Paso, Texas, took place in a local Walmart and was carried out by a far-right extremist with anti-Hispanic viewpoints. (RELATED: Trump Proposes ‘Strong Background Checks … Desperately Needed Immigration Reform’ In Wake Of Mass Shootings)

Tyson tweeted Sunday following both massacres and said that people often let their “emotions” cloud their perceptions of shootings like the ones that took place over the weekend.

Tyson denounced his prior assertions, saying, “My tweet in particular — can be true but unhelpful, especially at a time when many people are either still in shock, or trying to heal — or both.” He continued, “So if you are one of those people, I apologize for not knowing in advance what effect my Tweet could have on you.”

“As an educator, I personally value knowing with precision and accuracy what reaction anything that I say (or write) will instill in my audience, and I got this one wrong,” Tyson added.

The tweet began to instantly trend on Twitter and many had some unfriendly criticism for the scientist.

Not everyone was critical of Tyson’s tweet; some showed support for his conclusions.

Tyson has not taken down the original tweet despite issuing a full apology.