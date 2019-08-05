Olivia Jade Reportedly Back With Boyfriend Two Months After Break Up

Social media influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli is reportedly back together with her boyfriend.

The pair are officially together after being broken up for roughly two months, according to a report published by Entertainment Tonight.

“They’re doing much better and had a really good summer together,” the source told ET. “Olivia joined Jackson at his summer home in North Carolina with a bunch of friends and had a blast.”

Rumors picked up last week about the two being back together after Jackson Guthy posted a black and white photo of the pair kissing on his Instagram. He captioned the photo, “Lil monkey I love you.” (RELATED: Report: Olivia Jade Back Together With Ex-Boyfriend After Split Following College Admissions Scandal)

“Jackson’s never posted his love for any of the women he’s dated on his social media,” the source added. “It’s definitely a way of showing his love and support for her and to let people know they are a couple.”

Olivia Jade’s friends were shocked when the pair called it quits.

“Olivia’s friends were shocked when her relationship ended with her boyfriend because he was actually great for her and was a real support,” a source told ET at the time.

If the two are finally back together, then maybe the social media influencer is seeing better days after her parents were accused of paying $500,000 to secure her admission to the University of Southern California.

For a little bit, it seemed like her entire life was pretty much falling apart. Maybe this means things are slowly coming back together.